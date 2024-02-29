Austin Peay State University Graduate Student, Sai Witt, prepares for his first of many free throws against Eastern Kentucky University on Wednesday night at F&M Bank Arena. Witt led the Govs in scoring, putting in 26 points in an 83-79 victory. Phot by Carlee Klutts | THE ALL STATE

After trailing by nine points in the first half, a 46-point surge in the second half gave the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team an 83-79 victory against Eastern Kentucky University on Wednesday night on the Gary Mathew’s court at F&M Bank Arena.

This marks the first time in three years that the Govs have defeated EKU.

Sai Witt put up eight points in the first three minutes of Wednesday’s game for APSU and Dezi Jones followed with a three-pointer, giving the Govs an 11-7 lead.

Witt went on to score a game-high 26 points.

DeMarcus Sharp made a return to the lineup in Wednesday’s game against EKU after missing six games and put up 10 points for the Govs.

The Govs took a five point lead with just under 10 minutes remaining in the second half and after some back and forth, Ja’Monta Black’s three-pointer gave the Govs a nine-point lead but EKU responded quickly to only trail by three. Dez White’s free throws in the last 15 seconds of the game sealed the deal for the Govs to give them the W.

The Govs will play their final regular season game on Friday night at home in F&M Bank Arena. Tip off will be at 7 p.m.