Officials say Tennessee deputy wounds suspect with gun

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a deputy in Tennessee has shot and wounded a person who fled police before exiting a vehicle with a gun.

A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the pursuit began Tuesday night in Wilson County and ended at a Sumner County residence, where the person exited the vehicle with a firearm.

The bureau says the person was wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials did not identify the person shot or the deputy.

No further details were immediately available.