CLARKSVILLE, TN. Austin Peay celebrated the groundbreaking of its new health professions building Monday, August 21.

The building will house the university’s growing healthcare-related programs and is estimated to be completed by July 2025.

The building may provide space for new clinics that can be used to serve the surrounding community. APSU President Mike Licari said that the 114,600 square foot building will be transformational for the school and allow healthcare-oriented students to launch straight into the workforce.

In addition to public clinical spaces, the building will include state-of-the-art laboratories and collaborative spaces for students.