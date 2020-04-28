Most graduates had planned and invited family members far in advance to book a room or flight for a May 8 or 9 spring graduation with no idea that when May came a pandemic would cause all those plans to shift. However, APSU still plans to celebrate those graduates that worked hard for their degrees, just through a virtual format.

“Commencement is my favorite event of the year, and we look forward to celebrating and honoring you for your significant accomplishments,” APSU President Alisa White said in a March email to graduating students. “After thoughtful discussion based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations to avoid large social gatherings for the next eight weeks, we have determined that Spring Commencement should not occur May 8 and 9.”

At noon on May 8, APSU is hosting a virtual celebration for graduates that will be accessible on APSU’s Facebook page and at https://www.apsu.edu/commencement/.

In an email sent out on Tuesday, April 28, graduate Lacy Marlin spoke on her feelings about this new form of having a small celebration, despite the postponed ceremony.

“I think the virtual celebration is definitely an awesome idea,” Marlin said. “Even though the seniors will not get the chance to graduate on their day, this still gives them the perspective of being able to celebrate all of the things they have done throughout their college careers and their accomplishment of graduating college!”

Graduates were asked earlier in the month to send in their personal photos from different important events on campus, special award moments or a photo from the year APSU football finally broke free of a losing streak. These images are supposed to be featured in a video montage, celebrating the graduates.

Although commencement has been delayed and some students may choose to walk in August or December graduations, there is a new opportunity to celebrate with family or friends and view the virtual celebration from home.

For more information on commencement updates visit https://www.apsu.edu/commencement/.