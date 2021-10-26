Naomi Kolarova has stepped down from her position as head coach. CARDER HENRY | APSU ATHLETICS

Austin Peay women’s soccer coach Naomi Kolarova has resigned from her position, according to Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

Kolarova stepped down following a season-ending loss at Mu**ay State on Sunday. Her team finished with a 4-10-3 record this season.

“I would like to thank Coach Kolarova for her service and commitment to Austin Peay Athletics,” Harrison said in a statement. “She has represented herself and our program with class during her tenure, and we wish her the best going forward.”

Kolarova finishes with an 18-34-9 record across her four seasons and brought in the program’s second-largest recruiting class this fall.

She took over for Kelley Guth — the program’s first-ever coach — in 2017, and Harrison will now be in search of the third coach in school history.

“As we turn the page, we will immediately begin a national search for the next leader of Governors’ soccer,” Harrison said. “I am confident we will be able to find an outstanding coach committed to the principles of the Total Gov Concept that will lead us boldly into the ASUN Conference.”

Kolarova’s replacement will be the fourth new coach introduced to the university in the last 12 months.