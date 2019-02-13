MTV Comic Inspires Students

Comedian Darren Brand from MTV’s Wild ‘N Out stopped by APSU. At 8 p.m on Wednesday, Feb. 6 the Govs Programming Council (GPC) hosted a two-hour event that brought students out of their dorms and into the packed Clement Auditorium.

“We try to get students’ views on stuff like what they want to see, and a lot of students love Wild ‘N Out,” Peay Spirit and Traditions Chair for the GPC Nia Russell said, “Now it’s like a traditional thing every year.”

From rapper Wale to magician Peter Boie, APSU is no stranger to celebrity visitors. The GPC is responsible for giving students free access to potential once-in-a-lifetime events.

“[The GPC is] given funds so our school can go to a national conference every year where we speak with the agents of celebrities and other talented people. We make the connections for you and the rest is history,” Russell said.

GPC is a student lead organization focused on organizing extra-curricular activities for students. Russell mentioned the driving force behind what they do is their want to give students an escape from dorms, a break from studies and a relief from stress.

“I feel like the event was very entertaining, it was really fun to get away from doing homework and stuff and finally have a good time with good people,” junior HHP major Destiny Bridgeforth said.

Before Brand took the stage, two comedians shared half an hour each performing individual stand-up routines. Each comedian understood the audience because the comedy was sharp, fresh and current. There was something for everyone to relate to, whether it be the bits on relationships and the dynamic between gender roles, or the bits on restroom ethics and whether you should converse with someone already in a stall.

Several times throughout the show students jumped up from their seats in applause, calling their friends out or themselves out when a joke hit home.

“I’ve always wanted to come so I came out to see how it was gonna turn out and it was actually great. Everyone was really great and funny,” senior social work major Javon Bonds said.

Layered underneath the jokes were the strong foundations of empowerment. Students that were black, white and beige were told to love themselves and respect themselves, or no one else will. Students that were slacking or distracted were given the motivation to move forward and prosper.

Students that were selfish and shallow were advised to only look down at someone else when they prepare to lift them up.

“No one is going to hand you anything in life. Chase those dreams, make them a reality. It’ll all happen to you,” comedian Darren Brand said.

To keep up to date with future GPC events, follow their Instagram and Twitter. If you are interested in being part of the organization that makes events like this one happen, the GPC is open to all APSU students. The only requirement is to come to weekly meetings Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m in Claxton 103.