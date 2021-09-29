The 2021 Met Gala was held earlier this month. AUTUMN MACZKO | THE ALL STATE

Known as fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala thrives on allowing its attendees to fuel their creativity as well as boot up the fashion industry.

Every gala has its own theme, but this year’s had me let out an audible “what the heck?”

The 2021 gala paid tribute to ingenuity in America. While guests did not have to wear pieces from an over-the-top label, their looks had to be reflective of America’s adventurous and innovative spirit.

That allowed for many interpretations of the theme, making this year’s red carpet unpredictable — and generally not flattering. Whoever came up with this theme gets a huge thumbs down in my book!

I will say a positive of the event was that every attendee did take time to come up with a creative idea to suit the theme. It was nice to see what each person believed American culture to be.

Billie Eilish was absolutely stunning and truly embraced her newfound self in an Oscar de la Renta gown that is said to have been modeled after Grace Kelly’s style. Some went a little more over the top, like Lil Nas X with attire that looked like someone slapped on gold tin foil.

Layers of ornate Versace looked like something that belonged more in an art teacher’s trash bin. I was very disappointed, to say the least.

A look I didn’t hate was Grimes, to be perfectly honest. I mean, they brought a whole sword? That was the coolest thing to me.

One person who really took the cake and truly understood the assignment of the theme was Frank Ocean. Kendall Jenner and Emily Blunt also looked nice with their flowy jewel pattern and sheer dress look.

Everyone’s icon, Olivia Rodrigo, killed it with her jumpsuit as well. The fur trim on her outfit was so adorable.

One of the absolutely horrible looks, however, was Kim Kardashian. I don’t even know what you were thinking, but you gave me Spirit Halloween costume vibes on your outfit. And A$AP Rocky, please stop modeling after the out-of-date disco balls you find at Spencer’s.

What are your thoughts on 2021’s Met Gala? Did you like the theme or did you hate it? Which outfits were your favorite?