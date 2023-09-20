The United Athletic Conference announced on Monday that Austin Peay State University quarterback Mike DiLiello and wide receiver Kam Thomas were named United Athletic Conference’s Offensive and Special Teams Players of the week. The Govs football players are the first from APSU to be honored.
DiLiello just came from setting a program-record of 441 passing yards against East Tennessee on Saturday in the season home-opener. He had five touchdowns and 37 completions in Saturday’s game where the Govs defeated the Buccaneers 63-3. On top of setting a program record, DiLiello also hit a career goal of 5,000 career passing yards.
Thomas’s 89-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter was the second-longest punt return for a touchdown in Austin Peay history. The record at Austin Peay is a 92-yard punt return touchdown by Thomas himself last season in the game against Central Arkansas.
This is the second time DiLiello and Thomas were named Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week. Last season, both were honored in the Athletic Sun Conference where Thomas also received a Freshman of the Week honor.
Austin Peay takes on Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas this Saturday at 6 p.m.
