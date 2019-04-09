Home / Sports / Looking at spring stars in APSU Athletics

Looking at spring stars in APSU Athletics

Noah Houck 1 day ago

APSU Sports Information

Kacy Acree 

Sr., Outfield

In her senior season, Acree leads the Govs in at-bats, hits,  runs scored while also smashing five home runs and bringing in 21 RBIs.

Dani Liermann

Sr., Third Base

Liermann has started 35 games in 2019 while leading the team with 13 home runs (a conference high), 28 RBIs and 83 total bases.

 

 

Jacques Pucheu

Sr., Left-Handed Pitcher

The senior from Mississippi’s  2.39 ERA  is the lowest on the team while he holds the second highest strikeouts in the Ohio Valley Conference.

 

 

 

David Martinez

Sr., Catcher

Martinez leads the Govs in hits and batting average while having the second most home runs and doubles.

 

 

 

Morgan Rackel

FR., OUTFIELD

Rackel holds 15 wins on the mound through 20 appearances

featuring a total 145 strikeouts, the highest in the league. The senior’s eight home runs are third best on the squad.

 

Garrett Spain

FR., OUTFIELD

As a freshman, Spain has the second highest average, hits and RBIs on the team while leading in at bats, doubles and runs scored.

 

 

Lidia Yanes Garcia

Sr., Tennis

Yanes Garcia’s 23-4 singles record makes her the only tennis athlete to hold 20 wins on the season. Pair that with 15 doubles wins and the senior is one of the top players in the conference.

