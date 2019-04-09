Looking at spring stars in APSU Athletics

Kacy Acree
Sr., Outfield
In her senior season, Acree leads the Govs in at-bats, hits, runs scored while also smashing five home runs and bringing in 21 RBIs.
Dani Liermann
Sr., Third Base
Liermann has started 35 games in 2019 while leading the team with 13 home runs (a conference high), 28 RBIs and 83 total bases.
Jacques Pucheu
Sr., Left-Handed Pitcher
The senior from Mississippi’s 2.39 ERA is the lowest on the team while he holds the second highest strikeouts in the Ohio Valley Conference.
David Martinez
Sr., Catcher
Martinez leads the Govs in hits and batting average while having the second most home runs and doubles.
Morgan Rackel
FR., OUTFIELD
Rackel holds 15 wins on the mound through 20 appearances
featuring a total 145 strikeouts, the highest in the league. The senior’s eight home runs are third best on the squad.
Garrett Spain
FR., OUTFIELD
As a freshman, Spain has the second highest average, hits and RBIs on the team while leading in at bats, doubles and runs scored.
Lidia Yanes Garcia
Sr., Tennis
Yanes Garcia’s 23-4 singles record makes her the only tennis athlete to hold 20 wins on the season. Pair that with 15 doubles wins and the senior is one of the top players in the conference.