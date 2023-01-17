Dear readers,

Welcome to the 2023 school year at Austin Peay State University.

As some of you may not know, The All State is the student-run newspaper here on campus. Its purpose is to inform, entertain, and highlight the news on and off of college grounds. As newly appointed managing editor, my goal is to involve the student body and tell the stories that you want to tell.

Currently, I am a senior and communication major with a concentration in journalism. My goals after college like most of you are highly ambitious yet, achievable. Through hard work, a positive mindset, and never giving up, this soon-to-be college graduates dreams are well within reach.

With a new semester upon us all, the course load and stress of everyday life can seem daunting. Just remember, spring break will be here in no time as the end of January nears, and February flies by.

Stay tuned for coverage on campus related events, stories, reviews and photos’ from TAS staff you won’t want to miss. Like, rate, comment and subscribe on any one of our social media platforms and please reach out with any comments or questions. At TAS, we want to tell your story.

Lastly, here’s to a wonderful spring semester and, as always, go Peay!

Sincerely,

Lily Russell