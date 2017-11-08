John Murry goes pro

Former Gov and member of the 2016 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Championship team John Murry has joined the list of Govs to go into professional basketball.

Murry, who was listed at 6’3’’ and 195 lbs. his senior season has signed with Canadian team Saint John Riptide. The Riptide will begin play in late November.

In Murry’s final season with the Govs the Indiana raised talent averaged 17 points per game while hitting 47.7 percent from the floor and 80.9 percent from the line.

Murry hit a total of 140 free throws in his final season in red and black.

Murry’s tempo will be an asset playing perfossional as he has recorded numerous counts of earning 10 points in less then five minutes.

Murry averaged 7.8 points per game during the Govs 2015-16 OVC tournament run and recorded 13 points in the Govs NCAA tournament second round loss to Kansas. Murray also shot 58.8 percent during the tournament.

Murry joins fellow 2015-16 championship teammates Chris Horton, Khalil Davis, Kenny Jones, and Assane Diop as Govs-turned-pros in basketball.