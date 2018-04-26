John Moseley Scholarship

William Hayes | The All State

We, as both faculty, staff, and students of APSU have so much in gratitude for our past and present educators. APSU Govs have a heart and spirit to show appreciation for all who have dedicated and contributed greatly to the body of the college community.

In return, it is a pleasure for the community to dedicate and contribute in return.

In recent times, the APSU hierarchy has granted a new scholarship dedicated to Communications and Media professor John W. Moseley, who served the campus from 1996 to 2014, dedicating 18 years of his life to the education of many Govs. He passed away on February 9, 2014.

“John had been so important to our department,” Dr. Mike Gotcher, former chairman of the APSU Department of Communications said in a press release, “and he had such an impact on our students, and he was such a kind, caring person. We didn’t want his memory to be lost.”

Gotcher himself personally supported and funded the establishment of the Moseley Scholarship.

Professor Moseley was known throughout the APSU campus as a very loving, dedicated educator. He had the combined interests of communications and music that gave him the career of a Communications teacher as well as an established musician. He played guitar and keyboard for the 60s rock group ‘The Royal Guardsmen’, who are known for the single-hit “Snoopy vs. the Red Baron”.

Along with his studio musician career, he was a member of the Grammys for 16 years as a voter and he himself was nominated for a Grammy at one point in his career.

It was back in 2014 that following Dr. Moseley’s death, a room in the Dunn Center was dedicated to the respected professor.

The John W. Moseley Communication Scholarship will be awarded annually to a student majoring in Communications.