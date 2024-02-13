This Valentines day you might be tempted to watch something a little silly and a little sweet. Look no further than these romantic comedy Classics. Graphic by Destiny James. | THE ALL STATE

Love is in the air this week with Valentine’s Day being right around the corner. Whether you’re cuddling up with a significant other or binge eating snacks alone, everyone loves indulging in romantic comedy films around this time of year. Here is my take on the top 10 best romcoms ever made.

10th: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Joel Barish and Clementine Kruczynski break up, both leaving heartbroken from their relationship. So much so that they both decide to undergo a medical procedure to have their memories of each other erased.

As he goes through the procedure, Joel reexperiences all the memories of their relationship. He decides at the last minute that he does not want to forget Clementine, however by then it is too late. Alas, the two meet again on his train ride home.

9th: Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010)

Scott is the lead guitarist in a band, so he has never had trouble finding a girlfriend. In fact, he finds trouble in losing them. He finally meets Ramona Flowers who is someone he wants to keep.

The issue is that she has serious baggage: An army of ex-boyfriends who work to defeat her new love interest at any cost. This movie is so uniquely hilarious, and you’ll want to watch it again and again.

8th: 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

High schooler Cameron James instantly falls for popular beauty Bianca Stratford when he transfers to Padua High School. However, Bianca is forbidden from dating until her older sister Kat does.

The thing is, Kat is a feminist indie shrew who is completely against high school norms. Get the tissues out for this one thanks to English class poetry.

7th: Easy A (2010)

This film follows quirky highschooler Olive Penderghast who is quite invisible. In a gossip session with her best friend Rhiannon, Olive impulsively lies about losing her virginity to a college guy.

The rumor mill spreads quickly, giving her a brand-new reputation by lunchtime. She takes advantage of her promiscuous reputation around school but soon things get out of her control. This movie gives you such a feel-good feeling, leaving you with a pocket full of sunshine (wink wink).

6th: Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Will Hayes is in the process of getting a divorce when his 10-year-old daughter Maya decides she wants to know everything there is to know about the history of his love life.

We relive the history of his romantic relationships alongside Maya, questioning the whole time who Will really ended up with. I am pleased to say that the girl I routed for the entire time ended up being Will’s end game. This movie is so stinking cute!

5th: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry begin a love that is doomed from the start. Andie is a writer at a popular women’s magazine writing a piece on how to lose a guy, hilariously torturing Ben in the process.

Benjamin is trying to win a bet proving that he can make any woman fall in love with him. Oh yeah and there’s a really embarrassing and very public singing duet in this one.

4th: 27 Dresses (2008)

Jane is a lively young woman who has been a bridesmaid in 27 weddings. Journalist Kevin picks up on this when their paths cross at a wedding, leading him to become infatuated with Jane and her story.

The kicker here is: Jane is in love with her boss who is engaged to her little sister, and Kevin is in love with her. This movie will make you fall in love with the song Bennie and the Jets by Elton John and leave you screaming at the TV during the same scene.

3rd: 50 First Dates (2004)

Henry Roth, played by Adam Sandler, is terrified of commitment until he meets Lucy Whitmore. After the cutest first date you’ve ever seen, we discover Lucy has short-term memory loss and cannot remember the events of each individual day.

Henry is serious about Lucy though, so he comes up with a new way to make her fall in love with him every. single. day. Do not watch this if you want to be happy!

2nd: The Proposal (2009)

Margaret Tate is a hot-headed editor who is facing deportation for failing to renew her passport in time. She forces her dedicated assistant Andrew Paxton to marry her so she can keep her job.

Andrew and Margaret fly to Alaska to break the news of his engagement to his entire family, including his high school sweetheart who he is still in love with.

In this one Betty White chants the song Get Low… that should be all you need to know. This is the funniest romcom I have ever seen.

(Drum roll please)

1st: Just Go with It (2011)

Big shot plastic surgeon Danny is obsessed with lying to girls to get them into bed. When he meets Palmer, the girl of his dreams and his lie backfires on him, he forces his assistant Katherine to pretend to be his soon to be ex-wife.

Long story short, Palmer, Danny, Katherine, her two kids and Danny’s cousin end up in Hawaii expanding on his elaborate lie. Not only is this my favorite romcom ever, but it is also my favorite movie of all time. I think about the dinner scene every day.