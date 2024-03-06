Demarcus Sharp’s final two free throws sealed the 101-98 win for the Govs in a historic ASUN Championship Quarterfinals win. Sharp had a game high of 35 points in Tuesday’s game at F&M Bank Arena. Photo: Carlee Klutts| The All State

After an eight-point comeback and a forced overtime, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team nabbed the overtime win, 101-98, against North Florida in the ASUN Championship Quarterfinals at F&M Bank Arena on Tuesday night.

The crowd is roaring “Let’s go Peay! Let’s go Peay!” Tuesday night with just seven seconds left to go. Isaac Haney seeks out Demarcus Sharp who then connects back with Haney who goes in for the layup to tie the game 87-87 forcing an overtime with just 2 seconds left in Tuesday’s game.

The Osprey kicked off overtime with a three-pointer. Haney took to the basket and the free throw line to tie the game back up 90-90. After a round of back-and-forth play, Dezi Jones gave the Govs a four-point lead with 23 seconds left in overtime. A three-pointer from the Ospreys gave them a one-point deficit at 99-98. Sharp stepped to the line and answered with two free throws giving the Govs the W 101-98.

Head coach Corey Gipson said at the beginning of the season to “trust the process” and that throughout the season the men have not only grown closer, but that they have won every single game through their resilience and being able to focus on what’s in front of them.

“They are fighting for something bigger than themselves, said Gipson. “When it’s about something bigger than yourself, you have a level of resiliency that won’t let you down. These guys love representing for the 931.”

Gipson also said that the crowd’s sixth man mentality and energy is what drives the Govs to keep doing what they do on the court.

“This is not just about us. This is about Clarksville, Fort Campbell, this is about the 931 and when you make it about something bigger than yourself you can’t make it anything but special,” said Gipson.

After No. 1 Eastern Kentucky and No. 3 Lipscomb both losing their quarterfinal matches, Austin Peay will host the ASUN semifinals at home for the first time ever in program history on Thursday at 7 p.m. at F&M Bank Arena.