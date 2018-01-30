Govs blast by Morehead State

APSU Men’s Basketball got their second win in three days behind a 92-76 thumping of Morehead State on Saturday, Jan. 27. Head Coach Matt Figger led his boys into the locker with 49-25 point lead at the break.

“I give my kids a lot of credit; they knew my displeasure from Thursday’s game, and we tried to clean up our defense rotations, which were poor, and we spent all day Friday on that,” Figger told letsgopeay.com.”

True freshmen Terry Taylor and Dayton Gumm led the charge with 23 and 21 points respectively.

Senior Averyl Ugba followed suit with 18 of his own.

The Govs currently sit in a three-way tie for third with Jacksonville State, Tennessee Tech and Murray State.

Gumm recorded his third 20-point outing of the season, while hitting 75 percent from the floor.

The win extends the Govs to a six-game win streak at home, while also moving them into a 7-3 record in the Ohio Valley Conference standings.

Ugba’s defensive game saw the Maryland native snag 12 defensive rebounds for a total of 15 total rebounds in the win.

Ugba was already with a double-double at the half behind 11 points and 13 rebounds before a strong second half cemented his stamp on the game.

The 15 rebounds post a career high for the 6-foot-7 forward, while also being the most by a Gov since Chris Horton in the 2016 OVC Men’s Basketball Championship.

APSU’s offense found aid in Zach Glotta with nine points, Chris Porter-Bunton and Richard Henderson with seven points each, while Tre’ Ivory and Steve Harris combined for five points.

All of Glotta’s scores came from behind the arch.

The Govs led the way with 43 percent of their points coming from in the paint, 23 points off of turnovers, and 18 points off the bench.

The Eagles struggled to counteract APSU’s offense with half the number of points in the paint, and only two points from fast breaks.

However, Morehead State recovered with 39 points from the bench, statistically that is just over half the amount of the Eagles’ points.

APSU’s offense cleaned up the board with 12 offensive rebounds, which translated to 17 second chance points.

That marked the 13th consecutive game where the Govs recorded 10 or more second chance points.

APSU will play again Thursday, Feb. 1 at UT Martin.