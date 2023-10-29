After a second half showdown, the Govs sealed the 49-38 victory with a 45-yard field goal on Saturday in Fortera Stadium. (Photo: Ralph Acosta| The All State)
Austin Peay State University Football wrapped up homecoming week with a 49-38 victory against North Alabama winning their sixth straight game and third straight win at home on Saturday night in Fortera Stadium. The six-game streak is the longest since 2019.
While the Govs offense came out on a hot streak scoring on the first six drives it was quite the fight between the Govs and Lions in the second half.
After going into the half with 20-point lead (38-18), the Govs had one final touchdown on the board when Jevon Jackson scored his first touchdown of the season. Lions quarterback Noah Walters had three touchdown throws on the next three drives but put the score to 46-39 in the remaining 7:37 minutes of the fourth quarter.
Burning off time to keep the Lions out of possession, the Govs ran through a 12-play drive facing a 4th-and-4 at the Lions 38-yard line. Maddux Trujillo sealed the Govs victory with a 45-yard field goal with just 1:11 left in the game.
DiLiello tied the program record with six touchdown passes, completed 20-25 passes for a total of 353 yards for the night making a total for 2,279 for the season so far. He is the first APSU quarterback to have multiple 2,000 passing yard seasons.
The Govs head on the road one final time as they take on Eastern Kentucky in Richmond, KY. on Saturday, November 4. Kickoff will be at 4 p.m. with ESPN+ and Govs Sports Network streaming live.
