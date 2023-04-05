Austin Peay State University’s baseball team held a doubleheader against Bellarmine on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park finishing the series with a (1-1).

The Govs came out strong in the first inning of game one with five runs, three runs in the second inning following with two more in the third.

Center fielder , Garrett Martin’s 11th home run of the season gave The Govs the up score of 5-0.

Bellarmine pulled through slower but secured the score. Designated batter, Reed Blaszczyk gave the Knights two-run double along with second basement, Peyton Beck with two runs with a single.

The seventh inning brought the Knights in the lead when third baseman, Colin Bertson’s flyball which resulted in two-run triple ending the score of 7-5.

The end of game one was The Govs coming back to score in the seventh with a reply from Bellarmine in the eighth.

Scoring three runs in the first inning of game two the Govs started strong.

Gazdar and Brown hit singles in the fourth while Voitik and Freeman hit back-to-back.

Barksdale brought in a score from a two-out double by Martin aiding in APSU’s leading score.

Jacob Kush (3-1) threw his third best game while keeping Bellarmine to only two runs on three hits. Kush brought eight strike outs over 6.0 inning.

Martin had 2-for-4 with two RBI while Brown had 3-to-4, two RBI.

This week, The Govs take on Kennesaw State in a three day series starting Thursday.