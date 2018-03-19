Baseball sweeps rivals Mu**ay State

APSU baseball’s three-game series resulted in a three-game sweep of the Mu**ay State Racers in the Heritage Bank Battle of the Border.

Mu**ay State 2, APSU 10

Friday March 16

The Govs (13-7, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) started off their series with the Racers by setting the offensive tone with a five-run bottom of the first.

Imani Willis, who is batting 0.500 in conference, blasted a grand slam over the left field fence. The Govs added three more runs in the seventh before topping Mu**ay State (10-10; 2-4 OVC).

Michael Constanzo recorded nine strikeouts and allowed only two hits in his fourth win of the season.

Mu**ay State 7, APSU 8

Saturday, March 17

A Kyle Wilson single knocked along the left field baseline, that scored Andrew Flaherty and Malcolm Tipler, turned into the Game winner for the Govs.

Following the game’s only lead change, the Racers and APSU interchanged runs before Mu**ay State’s Ramsey Scott struck out swinging to Harley Gollert.

During the 9-frame tilt, Garrett Giovanelli brought in two runs and earned two hits of his own in five plate appearances.

On the mound, Jacques Pucheu started the game off before leaving in the sixth with seven strikeouts. Gollert struck out six of the thirteen batters that visited the plate in his three-plus inning performance.

Mu**ay State 7, APSU 19

Sunday, March 18

APSU brought in eight runs in the bottom of the third to complete the sweep of Mu**ay State. Garrett Kueber knocked a grand slam beyond the right field fence, the second slam of the series, to put APSU ahead by eight after three innings.

The Govs ‘next OVC match up features a three-game tilt against Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tennessee.