Govs snag win despite struggling shooting

APSU women’s basketball won their ninth Ohio Valley Conference game of the season on Thursday, Feb. 21. The Govs shot 45.8 percent in their 56-54 win over Southeast Missouri, a team that bested APSU 64-54 in January.

Shots were not falling for APSU early. Kasey Kidwell, who finished with two points, was the only Gov to hit a field goal in the first quarter. A 1-for-11 and 0-for-5 start to the game was overshadowed by the hosts hitting 80 percent of their shots at the line.

“I thought we got good looks. I think we rushed a few shots at the basket,” Head Coach Dave Midlick said. “I credit our defense. That one field goal in the first period and to still be up one was a really good effort by our ladies.

Signs of life came in the second quarter when Maggie Knowles, Brianah Ferby and Brandi Ferby all knocked down 3-pointers.

However, being 5-for-26 plagued APSU at the break. If SEMO was not shooting 34.5 percent the game would have been dusted by halftime.

The second half called for a Gov to insert themselves into the contest. Tesia Thompson had control of the game with 12 of SEMO’s 23 points.

The Govs started to finish off shots more in the second half. Knowles had hit three 3-pointers for the Govs while the team’s shooting margin improved to 37.5 behind the arch in the second half.

“We had to stay confident. They were pressing and going back into a zone,” Midlick said. “You cannot stand against a defense like that. They will match you in spots and you will not get an open look.”

However, the Redhawks outscored APSU 20-15 in the quarter and took a five-point lead into the final 10 minutes.

With the game now tight in its final moments, the APSU defense rose to the occasion yet again.

An 11-1 run kick-started the fourth quarter and put the Govs in front by four.

In the second half, APSU turned SEMO mistakes into their advantage. Knowles and Brandi Ferby had two steals each while the team collected six and forced the Redhawks into 14 turnovers.

APSU scored 27 points off of turnovers.

With other results around the conference, the Govs are one game behind the third place position.

“I think this weekend we have to really dial in,” Knowles said. ‘I think it is possible that we beat any team in this league, we just have to play our game

APSU is back in action on Saturday, Feb. 23, to host UT Martin at 1:30 p.m.

Belmont (20-5, 13-1) Tennessee Tech (18-7, 10-4) UT Martin (18-7, 10-4) Morehead State (19-9, 10-5) APSU (14-12, 9-6) Southeast Missouri (12-13, 7-7) Mu**ay State (11-15, 7-8) Jacksonville State (12-13, 6-8) SIU Edwardsville (11-14, 6-8) Eastern Illinois (10-16, 4-11) Tennessee State (4-23, 4-11) Eastern Kentucky (2-24, 0-15)

