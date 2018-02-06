Govs get it done on the road versus SEMO

The Govs traveled to Missouri Saturday, Feb. 3, to take on the Southeast Missouri Redhawks where the Govs reigned victorious 61-50, snapping a two game losing skid.

The Govs were able to improve to 12-12 on the season, while also increasing their standing to 8-3 in the conference, improving to sixth place.

The Govs were lead by Brianne Alexander who posted a career high 26 points. Alexander was also able to add seven rebounds to her impressive scoring statistic.

Brianah Ferby and Michaela Campbell scored 10 and 9 respectively to round out the Govs’ top scorers of the evening.

The first quarter was a struggle between the two teams, as APSU was outscored 15 to 9 by the Redhawks.

The Govs jumped out to a 9-6 lead early, but the Redhawks closed out the first quarter with a 9-0 run.

The second quarter belonged to the Govs, who were able to finally put a fork in their second quarter struggles as they exploded for 24 points as a unit.

During the second quarter the Govs held the opposition to only 12 points.

The Govs opened up the second with a strong 10-2 run to help give them the halftime advantage of a score of 33-27.

The third quarter remained even as the Govs were only able to outscore the Redhawks 10-8.

The game looked to be inching closer into the fourth quarter.

That is, until Brianne Alexander took over, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Alexander scored 12 of the Govs 18 points in the fourth quarter to help solidify the Govs victory.

The Govs shot 36 percent from the field, while holding SEMO to just a 32 percent shooting night.

The Govs were seemingly unstoppable from the free-throw line going for just under 91 percent on the evening.

APSU out-rebounded the opposition 41-29, while also forcing nine steals on the night.

The Govs next game will come on the road against Mu**ay State on Thursday, Feb. 8 for the second year of the Battle of the Border. The Racers sit at 4-8 in the OVC, two spots behind APSU.