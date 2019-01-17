Govs on the Street: APSU Men’s Basketball is 4-0 in the OVC

Coming back from the 2018-19 winter break, APSU students found that the men’s basketball program has accomplished a pair of feats they have not done in quite some time. The Govs are 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference for the first time since the 2010-11 season and 4-0 in the month of January since the 2006-07 season.

Here is what APSU students had to say about it.

“To see the basketball team excelling at this level is pretty good for our athletic department. We strive for OVC championships, so I am glad to hear they are doing well at this moment.”- Juantarius Bryant, Sr., Business Management Major

Voice of Juantarius Bryant

“Knowing that the basketball team is 4-0 [in conference] right now is actually a huge deal for Austin Peay. With me not being a huge sports guy, learning more about our basketball team doing well gives me a lot of school pride. It makes me happy to wear Austin Peay’s colors on and off campus, letting people now that I am from Austin Peay and that it is the college I decided to go to. Sports has a huge impact on the community and I think that knowing they are doing very well for themselves is a great thing to look back on.”- David Nikoloa, So., Nursing Major

Voice of David Nikoloa

“It really does elicit a sense of pride and I am so happy to see the school that I will graduate from doing so well.”- Cheyanne Looper, Jr., Psychology Major

Voice of Cheyanne Looper

“For me being at Austin Peay for all four years it means a lot to see the basketball team doing well especially this last year. It will give me something to hold onto when I graduate from here, to see my alma mater doing so well.”- Tristan Johnson, Sr., Criminal Justice Major

Voice of Tristan Johnson

APSU returns to the court with a road trip to Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville on Thursday, Jan. 17. The men’s game will tip off following the women’s matchup.