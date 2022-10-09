The Govs fell to the North Florida Ospreys in the home finale on Sunday. RICKY BIRCHFIELD|THE ALL STATE

The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer (3-7-5) team fielded their final home game at Morgan Bros. Soccer Field for this season against first-time opponent the North Florida Ospreys (4-7-1) losing the contest 1-0 on Sunday.

The opening defense for the Govs was solid as goalkeeper Chloe Dion made two incredible saves at the fourth- and eight-minute marks as she looked to add to her five shutouts on the year. She finished the game with four saves and one goal given up on the day.

It was a scrappy game throughout with 25 fouls combined for both teams. Despite the incredible offensive display from the Govs, a penalty kick is what ended up being the difference for the opponent.

The Govs had 16 shots with 10 on goal Sunday afternoon but could not find the twine.

“When you look at the stat sheet, we dominated most of the game,” said head coach Kim Mcgowan.

It was a handball penalty kick that would turn the tides for the Ospreys as Allie Fekany put it through the back of the net in the 12th minute of the game.

The Govs tried to rally on offense after the first half putting on the pressure, as Govs Tori Case had three shots on goal during the second half of the game, but just could not cash in on the opportunities.

“We came out and we were prepared for them, but I think it’s just finding that last piece of the puzzle for us,” said McGowan.

The Govs look ahead to their three-game road trip to close out the season as they try to improve their record on the year. They open up on the road against Stetson University on Thursday at 6 PM.