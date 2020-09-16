On Sept. 10, the APSU softball team took to twitter to promote World Suicide Prevention Day and provide a message of hope to a worldwide community.

In a two-part video, Governors players and coaches are seen holding signs questioning their self-worth: “I am not worthy”, “I don’t feel good enough”, “I feel like a waste of space” and “I am a burden” were just some of the hand-written messages conveyed through pieces of printer paper.

The anxious reminders were then followed by a powerful statement given via the entire softball team.

We all fight our own battles. #WorldSuicidePreventionDay pic.twitter.com/A1Z9YiZsx6 — Austin Peay Softball (@AustinPeaySB) September 10, 2020

“Life can be hard sometimes, especially right now,” One player said. “Even when you’re with your friends you still might feel lonely. Even though you’re smiling on the outside, you can still be hurting on the inside, and that’s okay. You don’t have to be perfect and have it all together, and you don’t have to do it alone.

“Sometimes it may be hard to see your own value, but just remember there is no one else like you: you are important and can never be replaced. Don’t be afraid to reach out, sometimes it helps to just talk about your feelings. You might be surprised at how many other people are hurting too. Sometimes it’s not you who is hurting: it might be you or a family member, or maybe it’s someone you don’t know that well.

“But if you ever think someone is hurting, the one thing that never hurts is just asking them how they are doing. See if they need anything, if they want to talk or if you need to listen. Sometimes, just the fact that you ask is enough. We all need to know that someone cares, we all need to know that we are not alone.”

Kassie Stanfill’s team concludes the video by providing resources such as the Boyd Health Service’s free counseling, the suicide prevention hotline and information regarding the mental health of athletes via the NCAA website.

“It’s okay to not feel okay,” a member of the softball squad added. “But just remember: today, and everyday, you are not alone.”

The video has since received national attention, collecting over 16,000 total views as well as being posted by the official NCAA softball twitter page.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, contact the suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255.