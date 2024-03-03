Are you looking for a fun and unique experience for spring break? Here is a small list of things you can find here in Tennessee.

Gatlinburg is a city that is located in East Tennessee, about a six-hour drive from Clarksville. The drive there is surrounded by Tennessee’s beautiful landscape and the city of Gatlinburg is located right in the heart of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

In Gatlinburg, you can experience the beauty of Tennessee’s scenery by visiting the Gatlinburg Scenic Overlook, or visit Ripley’s Aquarium for some aquatic fun.

Along the same page as Gatlinburg, we have Pigeon Forge. Pigeon Forge is about a five-and-a-half-hour drive from Clarksville. Once at Pigeon Forge, you can visit the Great Smoky Mountains and Bluff Mountains Adventures to experience the scenery of East Tennessee.

For history buffs, the Titanic Museum is also located in Pigeon Forge. Last but certainly not least, the famous theme park Dollywood is a popular attraction for tourists of Pigeon Forge.

Chattanooga is next on the list, with about a three-hour drive from Clarksville. Chattanooga has some popular scenic spots, such as Lookout Mountain, Rock City and Ruby Falls. For lovers of all things aquatic, the Tennessee Aquarium is located in the heart of downtown Chattanooga. Downtown Chattanooga is also an incredibly walkable, fun city and worth a visit.

For those who prefer cities and do not want to travel very far, look no further than Nashville. Nashville is about an hour’s drive from Clarksville and is perfect for a day trip with friends and family, especially country music lovers.

Most bars and restaurants in downtown Nashville, along Broadway, have some form of live music. Nashville is also the home to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. The Nashville Zoo and Centennial Park are perfect for nature and animal lovers.

The Opry Mills Mall is a good place for shoppers, and even just a walk around Nashville’s downtown area has enough to keep you entertained for the majority of the day.

Reelfoot State Park and Fall Creek Falls State Park are two of Tennessee’s many State Parks. Both Reelfoot State Park and Fall Creek Falls State Park are about a three-hour drive from Clarksville. These two places are perfect for a hike and sightseeing with friends.

Another unique and fun experience to do over break is to take a waterfall road trip. A waterfall road trip is mapping out a few waterfalls throughout Tennessee to visit in a day or two. A few waterfalls to add to your list are Machine Falls, Burgess Falls, Cummins Falls, Ozone Falls, Greeter Falls, Foster Falls, and Twin Falls. These waterfalls are worth a trip and perfect to add to your waterfall road trip list.