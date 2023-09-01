Austin Peay State University football players Kory Chapman, Jordan Goco, Chandler Kirton and Tyler Long were selected for the 2023 Preseason All-United Athletic Conference team.

Defensive back Kory Chapman played in all 11 games last season for the Governors, peaking at nine tackles in the first four games of the season. The Hoover, AL native racked up a career high of 13 tackles in one game, a huge chunk of his total 67 tackles from the previous 2022 season.

As a result of his reliability and effectiveness on the team, Chapman was also ranked third for tackles in APSU football and 11th in the ASUN Conference.

Jordan Goco, Clemmons, a NC native, also played in all 11 games in the 2022-2023 season. The tight end closed out last season with a total of 11 receptions, the longest of which was a 21-yard catch against North Alabama University.

Redshirt sophomore Chandler Kirton is an offensive lineman for the Governors. Selected for the 2022 HERO Sports Freshman All-American team and the All-ASUN Conference team, Kirton showed his ability to defend and make plays happen with last season’s stats. He blocked for a total of 4,658 yards and assisted the team to score 347 points in the previous season.

Linebacker Tyler Long, formerly a Spartan at Norfolk State, recorded impressive stats before joining the Govs. He made a total of 184 tackles for NSU, averaging 9.6 tackles per game.

The first Governors football home game will kickoff at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Fortera Stadium.

Image provided by APSU Sports Information.