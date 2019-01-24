Home / Sports / Knowles earns her first career OVC Honors
Maggie Knowles sets up to play defense in the Govs win over Lipscomb in Nov. 2018. BRIANNA ELLIOT | THE ALL STATE

Knowles earns her first career OVC Honors

Riley Grubbs 24 hours ago Sports, Women's Basketball Leave a comment 105 Views

After a career weekend, APSU’s Maggie Knowles earned Co-Freshman of the Week by the Ohio Valley conference.

This honor is the first of Knowles’ career and the first Freshman of the Week award received by a Gov since 2017.

“Maggie makes the players around her better,” Coach David Midlick to letsgopeay.com.

Against SIUE, Knowles finished with 10 points and shot 57 percent from the field including two of five from three-point range.

The game that helped seal Knowles’ honors came Saturday. Knowles finished with 16 points, a career-high, and shot 100 percent from the field finishing six of six. Knowles also finished with seven rebounds, tying her career high on the glass.

Knowles and the Govs will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. to take on the Tennessee State Tigers (1-17, 1-5 OVC) in the Dunn Center.

Tags

About Riley Grubbs

Check Also

Eastern Illinois jump shot shatters Govs perfect OVC record

Shareef Smith’s mid-range jumper put the Panthers in front of APSU with four seconds left ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved