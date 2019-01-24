Knowles earns her first career OVC Honors

After a career weekend, APSU’s Maggie Knowles earned Co-Freshman of the Week by the Ohio Valley conference.

This honor is the first of Knowles’ career and the first Freshman of the Week award received by a Gov since 2017.

“Maggie makes the players around her better,” Coach David Midlick to letsgopeay.com.

Against SIUE, Knowles finished with 10 points and shot 57 percent from the field including two of five from three-point range.

The game that helped seal Knowles’ honors came Saturday. Knowles finished with 16 points, a career-high, and shot 100 percent from the field finishing six of six. Knowles also finished with seven rebounds, tying her career high on the glass.

Knowles and the Govs will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. to take on the Tennessee State Tigers (1-17, 1-5 OVC) in the Dunn Center.