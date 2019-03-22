Home / Sports / Men's Basketball / Dayton Gumm announces plan to transfer
Noah Houck 2019-03-22 Men's Basketball

Dayton Gumm has announced on his personal Twitter account that he plans to transfer from APSU to continue his college basketball career.

“Thank you for everyone who has made me feel like family and all the friends I have made in this process,” Gumm tweeted.

The sophomore guard played 19 games and started six in the 2018-19 season before picking up an injury. His last appearance was a nine-minute cameo against Eastern Illinois in January.

In two seasons, Gumm, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, appeared in 52 games, finished 44 percent of his field goals and scored 509 career points.

