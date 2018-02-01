Home / AP WIRE / Cohen introduces House resolution honoring workers strike

Cohen introduces House resolution honoring workers strike

Associated Press 2 hours ago AP WIRE, News, News Leave a comment 47 Views

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen has introduced a resolution recognizing the 50th anniversary of the sanitation workers strike that brought civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis, Tennessee.
Cohen, a Democrat from Memphis, said in a statement Tuesday that the resolution’s co-sponsors include the bipartisan Tennessee delegation of the House of Representatives.
About 1,300 black sanitation workers went on strike after two colleagues died when they were crushed by a malfunctioning garbage truck Feb. 1, 1968.
King came to Memphis to support the strike. He led a march on Beale Street that turned violent. He planned another march but he was fatally shot while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968.
Dozens of cities plan a moment of silence Thursday to honor the workers.

Related posts:

  1. Memphis rally calls for arrest in Trayvon Martin slaying
  2. Tennessee congressman wants President Trump impeached
  3. SGA proposes resolution to update signage and passes legislation for a central repository
  4. SGA passes resolution opposing guns on campus

Tags

About Associated Press

Check Also

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year ...

Leave a Reply

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved