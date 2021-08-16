Inaugural golf fundraiser supports counseling services for active-duty military, veterans, first responders and families

CLARKSVILLE, TN. – Clarksville area first responders joined veterans and community supporters August 6 for the inaugural golf scramble for SAFE: Soldiers & Families Embraced.

The Healing Heroes Golf Scramble was held at Swan Lake Golf Course where 10 teams and 25 sponsors made the first of its kind event a major success for the Clarksville non-profit.

SAFE provides free, confidential counseling and psychological services to active-duty military, veterans, first responders and their families.

“The need for support has only increased during the Covid pandemic and funds from this event will go a long way to meet the demand for services,” said Christina Watson, SAFE Executive Director.

According to Watson, proceeds from the golf scramble will cover more than 100 hours of counseling services.

Event sponsors included Budweiser, F&M Bank, Mid State Air Conditioning and Plumbing, Shelby’s Trio, and Sykes Funeral Home.

Many of the 20 other sponsors either entered a team or sponsored a team made up of veterans and first responders so they could participate in supporting the SAFE mission.

Those sponsors include Altra Federal Credit Union, Bridgestone, The Catfish House, CEMC, Clarksville Auto Auction, Coca Cola, Cumberland Hall, Farmers Insurance, Fortera Credit Union, Congressman Mark Green, Wes Golden, Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Jodi’s Cabinet Sales, Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, MSC Insurance, Sporty’s Awards, Travis Electrical, Eric Yow, Black Rifle Coffee and Dickey’s BBQ.

ABOUT SAFE: SAFE is a non-profit provider of mental wellness counseling at no cost, with no requirement of insurance. Its mission is funded through grants and private donations. SAFE will not deny services to any person based on age, sex, religion, disability, national origin, or sexual orientation.

Info at: www.soldiersandfamiliesembraced.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thesafenetwork

Instagram: www.instagram.com/soldiers_and_families_embraced/

Contact: Christina Watson – Executive Director (931) 591-3241