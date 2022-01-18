Austin Peay quarterback Draylen Ellis and defensive tackle Terrell Allen have been suspended indefinitely effective Monday after violating team and athletic department polices, according to an email released by the Austin Peay athletic department.
The Austin Peay Athletic Department has no comment or statement to make about the suspension of the two athletes.
The All State reached out to Bill Persinger, the Executive Director of Public Relations and Marketing at APSU for comment as to why a statement has not been released.
“The University does not comment on student discipline matters,” said Persinger.
This is the second suspension for Ellis, the sophomore from Olive Branch, Mississippi. He was suspended for one game on Oct. 23 against Murray St. where the Govs defeated the Racers 47-6. Including Ellis and Allen, there have been five players to be suspended indefinitely at Austin Peay since 2020. Women’s basketball players D’Shara Booker and Ella Sawyer were suspended indefinitely in November 2020. Both have since returned to the program. In July 2021 football player Nigel Brannon was suspended after an alleged assault on a teammate. Brannon was involved in a deadly shooting and died in Oklahoma City on Nov 1, 2021.
After his suspension, Ellis came back strong to play against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 6 where he finished 11-of-22 passing for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Ellis told The All State in November that the suspension had hurt him, but he learned to respond to adversity in the correct way, toughened up and started practicing like a starter.
According to Ellis’ profile on letsgopeay.com, Ellis threw 2,626 yards, had 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the 2021 season with the Govs. He was named the 2021 HERO Sports Sophomore All-America, the 2021 Second Team All-OVS and the 2021 OVC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Allen is a native of Little Rock, Arkansas. He finished the 2021 season with a total of 36 tackles, nine quarterback hits and five sacks. Along with Ellis, Allen was named a 2021 HERO Sports Sophomore All-America and a 2021 Second Team All-OVS. According to his profile on letsgopeay.com, Allen has also been recognized for his academic success by making the Dean’s list at APSU in the Fall of 2020, Spring of 2021 and Fall of 2021. He was also placed on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll in 2020-21.
