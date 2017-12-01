Update: No suspect found after unconfirmed reports of man with handgun

APSU has reported that no suspect has been found after receiving a report of a man with a handgun.

Campus police and members of the Clarksville Police Department escorted people out of Harned Hall and asked for people to avoid the area.

The campus was not officially on lockdown, however, many buildings like the Art + Design Building, the Woodward J. Library and Campus Housing locked occupants inside for safety.

APSU Safety Alert sent out an alert at 5:37 describing the individual as a “white male, blue jeans, blue/gray pullover, white shoes and brown buzzed hair.”

He was last seen in the area of Burt Parking Lot walking towards the Marks Building and Harned Hall.

At 7:19 an update was sent saying that Harned Hall had been cleared, however, no suspect was found and police were continuing the search.

A spokesperson for APSU Campus Police has given the university an ‘All Clear’ message and that campus is open.

APSU Police ask if the campus sees “anyone suspicious” please call 931-221-7786.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated accordingly.