Harley Mullins pitches a solid seven innings as the Govs fall to the Bruins on Sunday 7-14. 6th Day Production

In a slug-fest that produced a combined five home runs and solid hitting from both teams, Austin Peay State University softball started their OVC campaign dropping the first three games against the Belmont Bruins 7-14 on Sunday.

APSU’s starting pitcher, Jordan Benefiel threw solid pitches from the mound, but Belmont hitters hit a groove early. Belmont sent 11 batters to the plate to start the first inning and they scored six runs off four hits and two walks to jump ahead 6-0 without recording an out.

“Overall, we just didn’t come out the way we wanted to on the mound,” said Head Coach Kassie Standfill about Benefiel’s early struggles, “It’s one of those things when we wanted her to figure it out, unfortunately it did not work in our favor.”

Senior Harley Mullins took over on the mound and delivered seven quality innings giving up eight runs off 14 hits, three walks and striking out three.

“Mullins came out and stopped the bleeding for us,” said Coach Stanfill

Leading the charge for the Govs, Senior Lexi Osowski delivered a first inning two-run home run to bring the team within four. In the second inning she answered by depositing a solo homerun deep into left field. Osowski finished the afternoon going 2-3 at the plate, with three runs, two hits and three RBIs. After three innings, the Govs appeared to have the energy to complete the comeback.

Belmont, however, had an answer whenever the Govs pulled close. After five innings, the Govs chipped away by getting within two runs making the score 9-7. Belmont started the sixth inning with Junior, Kristen Green, powering a homerun over the left-center scoreboard. Belmont added four more runs in the seventh inning to walk away with the win.

“From game one to game three they were attacking pitches in the box, our offense came out strong,” Coach Stanfill said when asked to address the positives from this game. “They [Belmont] scored six runs, so what? We came out and fought back and continued to fight all through the seven innings.”

The Govs, early into conference play, look to grow from this loss, and move forward. “We’re going to remember what this feels like,” stated Stanfill. “You do not want to come out and lose the first three games of conference play, but it is definitely a wake-up call and it will bring us closer together.”

The Govs drop to 13-14 on the season, and look to get back in the win column on Saturday March 26, 2022 at Morehead State for game one of a three game set.