Students at a previous Alternative Break Trip. Austin Peay State University | Community Engagement and Sustainability

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – With spring break less than a month away, Austin Peay State University prepares for its Alternative Break Trips.

Hosted by the Community Engagement and Sustainability program, these alternative break trips aim to engage students in community service, increase awareness of social and environmental issues, and strengthen the communities visited.

The two spring break trips will be comprised of volunteering in Chattanooga TN and Emmalena KY respectively.

The Chattanooga trip participants will work with the local Habitat for Humanity from March 4, 2023 to March 10, 2023. Housing, transportation, meals, and excursions will all be included in a $75 trip fee.

Alternatively, those that choose to be part of the Emmalena trip will help with flood clean up efforts at Camp Nathanael to prepare for the non-profit’s summer camp season. The trip will take place during the same dates as the one in Chattanooga. This trip will cost $80 with the same parts of the trip covered.

The applications for both of these trips will be due February 10, 2023 by 6 p.m.

Another trip, set for Puerta Rico, will take place from July 16, 2023 to July 23, 2023 with the purpose of helping hurricane relief efforts. Due to the lengthened travel and more extensive arrangements, this trip will be more expensive with a total trip cost of $650 that includes housing, food, plane ticket, transportation, and excursions. No passport is needed.

Applications for the Puerta Rico trip were due on February 5, 2023 alongside an initial deposit of $350. Those that are selected for the trip will pay the remaining $300 of the $650 by February 20, 2023.

The payments for the above trips are non-refundable.

To remain qualified for the trip, students must be in good standing with the university and have a minimum GPA of 2.0.

Participants will also be expected to participate in pre-trip activities, help plan and attend trip events, maintain proper communication, become aware of risks associated with travel, and abstain from drugs and alcohol while on the trip.

For further questions about the trips, students are encouraged to reach out to program coordinator Meagan Potts via university email (pottsm@apsu.edu) or by phone (931-221-6594).