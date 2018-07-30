APSU junior Brinna Lavelle wins judo bronze for Team USA

From APSU Public Relations and Marketing

APSU junior Brinna Lavelle earned a bronze medal in judo for Team USA on July 23 at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) America Games in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Paulina Lizabeth Martinez of Mexico won gold, and Judith Gonzalez Jaque of Chile won silver. They competed in the 52-kilogram weight class.

Lavelle, 20, is a junior at Austin Peay, majoring in biology with a concentration in pre-veterinary medicine.

She qualified for FISU America Games by finishing second in the 52-kilogram class in March at the National Collegiate Judo Association championships. Collegiate athletes from North and South America compete in the FISU America Games, which are like the Pan American Games.

Before the FISU America Games, Lavelle said if she performed well, she’d think about trying for the Olympics in 2024. Before then she has to focus on being a student and getting a veterinarian degree.

Lavelle travels the country to get high-level training. Her head coach, three-time Olympian Celita Schutz, lives in New Jersey. She also gets coaching from sensei Yoichiro Matsumura, Schutz’ longtime coach. Locally her dad, David Lavelle, coaches her.