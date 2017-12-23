APSU Distance Education looking at other learning platforms

According to an email sent by Distance Education Analyst, Mike Johnson, APSU Distance Education has been seeking alternative platforms for learning and evaluating D2L.

Part of the evaluation included platform proposals that were sent out in early October.

APSU received three vendor responses: D2L, Blackboard and Canvas.

Distance Education invited all three potential vendors to campus to present live demonstrations of their learning systems.

The demonstrations are open to all faculty, staff and students so there can be immediate feedback from the university.

There will be two showings for each vendor at the beginning of the Spring semester; one in the morning and afternoon.

The dates are as follows:

Blackboard

Monday, January 22, at 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Canvas

Wednesday, January 24, at 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

D2L

Friday, January 26, at 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

All demonstrations will be held in MUC Ballroom C.

For more information, please visit, www.apsu.edu/online/