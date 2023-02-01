Austin Peay State University will open at noon, Feb 1.

All on-ground classes that take place before noon are canceled due to the inclement weather.

Online classes will continue as normal and campus employees will work remote until noon.

Fort Campbell campus will be closed all day.

To stay alert about any campus updates, be sure to sign up for updates on your phone using the Rave Guardian app or pay close attention to local news, radio, or right here at The All State.

Photo by Khatir Stewart