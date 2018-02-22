Home / AP WIRE / Adults can now apply for Tennessee’s tuition-free schooling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says applications are now being accepted for adults who want to enroll tuition-free this fall at a community college or technical college.

In a news release Thursday, the governor’s office says Tennessee Reconnect applications can be completed online . Enrollees need to apply to a community college or other eligible institution, file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, form , and enroll in a degree or certificate program at least part-time.

To be eligible, a student can’t have an associate or bachelor’s degree, must be a Tennessee resident for at least one year and must be determined an independent student on the FAFSA.

Tennessee Reconnect builds off of Tennessee Promise, which provides high school graduates two years of tuition-free community or technical college.

