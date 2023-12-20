Graphic by Anabelle Coker | THE ALL STATE
Holiday shopping can be a stressful task and with Christmas right around the corner, it can be hard to come up with ideas that can fit your budget.
Luckily for you, this is a basic college student guide to assist you in your holiday shopping this year, ranging from smaller to bigger gifts depending on your budget and also including a list of some of the best places to purchase gift cards for.
Gifts & Stocking Stuffers For Under $10:
- Fuzzy socks
- Fleece blanket
- A planner/calendar
- Candle
- Keychain
- Chapstick
- Silk pillowcases
- Coffee mug
- Card game
- Car air freshener
Gifts For Under $50
- Wax warmer/essential oil diffuser
- Cologne/perfume
- Mini photo printer
- Travel journal
- Weighted/heated blanket
- Car vacuum
- LED light strips for bedroom or car
- Phone case or AirPods case
- Comfortable loungewear—Fun pajama pants or a pair of slippers
- A disposable film camera
- Portable charger
- Fanny pack
- Squishmallow/stuffed animal
- Reusable water bottle (Stanley cup, Hydroflask, etc.)
Gifts For Under $100
- Shoes (Hey Dudes, Nikes, Crocs, etc.)
- Air fryer
- Pottery kit
- Instax camera
- Mini fridge
- Puffer jacket/coat
- Kindle
- Backpack
- Lego set
- Sports jersey
Popular Gift Card Ideas
- Starbucks
- Chick-fil-A
- Amazon
- Walmart
- DoorDash
- Ulta/Sephora
- Target
- Nike
