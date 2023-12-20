Graphic by Anabelle Coker | THE ALL STATE

Holiday shopping can be a stressful task and with Christmas right around the corner, it can be hard to come up with ideas that can fit your budget.

Luckily for you, this is a basic college student guide to assist you in your holiday shopping this year, ranging from smaller to bigger gifts depending on your budget and also including a list of some of the best places to purchase gift cards for.

Gifts & Stocking Stuffers For Under $10:

  • Fuzzy socks 
  • Fleece blanket
  • A planner/calendar 
  • Candle
  • Keychain 
  • Chapstick
  • Silk pillowcases
  • Coffee mug
  • Card game
  • Car air freshener

Gifts For Under $50

  • Wax warmer/essential oil diffuser
  • Cologne/perfume
  • Mini photo printer
  • Travel journal
  • Weighted/heated blanket
  • Car vacuum
  • LED light strips for bedroom or car
  • Phone case or AirPods case
  • Comfortable loungewear—Fun pajama pants or a pair of slippers
  • A disposable film camera
  • Portable charger
  • Fanny pack
  • Squishmallow/stuffed animal
  • Reusable water bottle (Stanley cup, Hydroflask, etc.)

Gifts For Under $100

  • Shoes (Hey Dudes, Nikes, Crocs, etc.) 
  • Air fryer
  • Pottery kit
  • Instax camera
  • Mini fridge
  • Puffer jacket/coat
  • Kindle
  • Backpack 
  • Lego set
  • Sports jersey

Popular Gift Card Ideas

  • Starbucks
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Amazon
  • Walmart
  • DoorDash 
  • Ulta/Sephora 
  • Target
  • Nike

