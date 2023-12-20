Graphic by Anabelle Coker | THE ALL STATE

Holiday shopping can be a stressful task and with Christmas right around the corner, it can be hard to come up with ideas that can fit your budget.

Luckily for you, this is a basic college student guide to assist you in your holiday shopping this year, ranging from smaller to bigger gifts depending on your budget and also including a list of some of the best places to purchase gift cards for.

Gifts & Stocking Stuffers For Under $10:

Fuzzy socks

Fleece blanket

A planner/calendar

Candle

Keychain

Chapstick

Silk pillowcases

Coffee mug

Card game

Car air freshener

Gifts For Under $50

Wax warmer/essential oil diffuser

Cologne/perfume

Mini photo printer

Travel journal

Weighted/heated blanket

Car vacuum

LED light strips for bedroom or car

Phone case or AirPods case

Comfortable loungewear—Fun pajama pants or a pair of slippers

A disposable film camera

Portable charger

Fanny pack

Squishmallow/stuffed animal

Reusable water bottle (Stanley cup, Hydroflask, etc.)

Gifts For Under $100

Shoes (Hey Dudes, Nikes, Crocs, etc.)

Air fryer

Pottery kit

Instax camera

Mini fridge

Puffer jacket/coat

Kindle

Backpack

Lego set

Sports jersey

Popular Gift Card Ideas