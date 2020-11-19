[Above Image: A rendering of the the proposed Health Professions Building. | APSU Public Relations and Marketing]

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Health Foundation (CMCCHF) recently committed to a gift of $3 million to the APSU Foundation to be used exclusively to support the creation of a new health professions building.

This gift will establish the CMC Community Health Foundation Equipment & Building Fund with the APSU Foundation.

“This partnership will be beneficial for both this University and the surrounding community,” APSU Interim President Dannelle Whiteside said in a press release.

The CMCCHF is a nonprofit that takes a charitable, scientific and educational approach towards awarding one-year grants to organizations that propose projects to promote and improve the health of Clarksville-Montgomery County residents, according to their operating objective on their website.

The Health Professions Building will house the APSU School of Nursing and the departments of allied health sciences, psychological science and counseling, health and human performance and social work in one facility, which will include clinical spaces accessible to the community.

“The Health Professions Building at APSU is exactly the kind of project that the Community Health Foundation was set up to support,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said in a press release.

If approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, the design phase is expected to begin in fall 2021, with construction commencing in 2022 and the building projected to open before the start of the 2024 fall semester.

“I think it’s symbolic that this plan came together while we’re all focused on public health and battling the coronavirus pandemic,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said in a press release.

The proposed building would be 114,600-square-foot, three-stories tall and would be located on Eighth Street, just north of the Maynard Mathematics and Computer Science Building.