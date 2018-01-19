Home / AP WIRE / 2 Tennessee Republicans introduce medical marijuana bill

2 Tennessee Republicans introduce medical marijuana bill

Associated Press 3 hours ago AP WIRE Leave a comment 45 Views

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation to make medical marijuana legal in Tennessee, but only in oil-based products.

Sen. Steve Dickerson of Nashville and Rep. Jeremy Faison of Cosby announced the bill’s filing Thursday amid wide support for medical marijuana in state polls.

The lawmakers believe the change could benefit 65,000 Tennesseans. Patients would have to have certain medical conditions, from cancer to post-traumatic stress disorder.

The legislation would not allow use of recreational marijuana.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says 29 states have medical marijuana programs, which vary in form.

State Republican lawmakers are split on the issue. Senate Speaker Randy McNally of Oak Ridge opposes any kind of marijuana legalization. House Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville says she understands the need for medical marijuana, but opposes recreational.

Related posts:

  1. Pro Marijuana laws mean change for the nation
  2. Marijuana legalization effort begins in California
  3. Medical pot dilemma: Where to get the first seeds?
  4. Weed better not: Marijuana should remain criminal

Tags

About Associated Press

Check Also

Tennessee statue of former Confederate general painted pink

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Confederate statue on private property along an interstate in Tennessee ...

Leave a Reply

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved