Women’s Basketball splits opening games

The Lady Govs hit the road Nov. 6 in Cincinnati, Ohio, versus the Bearcats for their season opener.

The Govs came out and matched the tempo of the Bearcats, but turnovers off the Bearcats press killed the Govs momentum.

Kelen Kenol provided intensity off the bench with two strong moves in the post.

While the Lady Govs shot respectably in the first quarter, the Govs went cold in the second and continued to give Cincinnati points off turnovers.

Nieja Crawford led the Govs in steals and assists, however, APSU took a 69-48 loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

“First of all, I am pleased of our effort. For us to go 6-32 from three and have 24 turnovers, which we’re going to do with a young team on the road against a top half American Athletic Conference team, I thought our effort from our ladies was first-rate,” Head Coach David Midlick said to letsgopeay.com. “Now, there are things we have to clean up so that we can compete a little better and win those types of basketball games, but I’m very proud of the ladies tonight.”

Three days later the Lady Govs did not let the defeat affect their game plan against Christian Brother on Friday, Nov. 9 at the Winfield Dunn Center.

At the start of the game, Govs had cold feet but quickly picked up the intensity with Arielle Gonzalez-Varner who had 11 points and six boards on five-of-six shooting from the field. Midlick picked up on the team’s energy rotating a healthy 5 in and out of the game.

Coming out of halftime, the Govs continued to be the aggressor, with the third quarter assault led by the twin duo of Brandi and Brianah Ferby.

Gonzalez-Varner went in down low, as she collected a double-double by the end of the third quarter.

“We want to play fast in every game and we did that and played well in spurts. We had some shots fall, but we have to try and put a full 40 minutes together every time we step on the court,” Midlick said to letsgopeay.com.

The Govs dominated the board in rebounds against the Bucs.

APSU will continue this season as Govs host Trevecca Nazarene University at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at the Winfield Dunn Center.