Women’s Basketball outscore Eastern Illinois

Keisha Gregory finds 27 points in her 30-minute performance for APSU Women’s Basketball in their 75-66 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Gregory’s 27 points are a career high. The junior also was perfect at the free-throw line and battled for five rebounds.

Gregory and the rest of Head Coach Dave Midlick’s squad found 29 points in the second quarter to move the team back to 7-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference, and 14-11 overall.

APSU started their offensive showcase by netting their three first attempts from 3-point land before finding space in the paint to add on to their total. The Govs totaled 30 points in the paint and 16 from the bench.

Senior Brianne Alexander recorded 10 points in the opening quarter. Alexander would finish with 18 points at the end of four.

APSU cleaned up the glass with 43 rebounds versus EIU’s 23. APSU outrebounded the Panthers 24-10 in the first half. The Govs totaled 14 points off turnovers at the end of the game.

At the end of the match APSU won the rebound game by 14, the highest rebound margin for the Govs this season.

Following the break, the women in red and black were slowed to 10 points in the third quarter, seven of those coming from Gregory.

APSU also extended their lead to the largest of the game, 17 points, during the third set of 10 minute periods.

The Govs cemented the game in the final 10 minutes as Falon Baker shot 50.0 percent from behind the arc. In the final moments, EIU attempted to sneak back into the game, but could not overcome APSU’s 60.0 percent shooting in the final quarter.

APSU will return to the court when they host Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5:15