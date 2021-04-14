As Montgomery County and the nation at large fights to slow the spread of COVID-19 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government officials remind us that vaccination is a crucial part of the process, but students are of different minds on whether to get the vaccine..

Anyone 18 years or older is now able receive the Moderna vaccine at the APSU campus vaccination site free of charge.

Many GOVs have taken advantage of this opportunity. Just last week APSU’s vaccination site administered its 2,000th vaccine.

The CDC has stated that COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC also recommends you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is available to you.

A few APSU students explained why they received the vaccine or are planning to do so in the near future.

Wesley Hall is a senior majoring in General Studies. He said that he currently is scheduled to get his “as insurance to ensure that I have it.”

Alex Kress is another senior who is majoring in Music Education. He received the Johnson & Johnson version of the vaccine that only required one dose.

“It made me more comfortable to know that I have it,” Kress said.

Some of the students based their decision as a result of being infected or possibly being affected by the Coronavirus itself.

Hazel Shipley is a sophomore majoring in Music Education and Performance. She has already received her first round of the vaccine.

“I already had Covid in January and I spent a week in the hospital from it and my lungs still aren’t 100% healed,” Shipley said. “I never want to go through that again, and I never want anyone else to go through it either.”

Abbigale Corbus is a sophomore majoring in Computer Science Database Administration. She has received her first dose and scheduled for her second.

“I am at high risk and so is a lot of my family,” Corbus said.

Ensuring the safety of others was also a major factor for student’s decisions when it came to getting vaccinated.

Alan Bartee is a junior majoring Communications and Broadcast Media. He plans to get the vaccine, “to make sure the people around me are safe.”

Erin Bosbury is a sophomore English major. She has also received her first dose and scheduled a second.

“I want to be able to safely be around others again. I’m an extravert and love to socialize,” Bosbury said.

Susan Connor is also a sophomore who is majoring in Elementary Education.

“I have received my first dose to help out the community,” Connor said.

She also had a more personal reason for it which hits close to home.

“I’ll be visiting my grandparents who I haven’t seen in over a year,” Connor said.

Kayla Gore is a freshman with a major in Animation.

“I plan to be vaccinated not only to protect myself but others as well,” Gore said. “We need to reach herd immunity to get back to normal. Getting the vaccine for everyone who is able, is an important step in reaching that goal.”

The possibility of long term effects or even side effects were also factors that were considered when making such a decision.

Christopher Erickson is a junior majoring in Geoscience with a concentration in Geology.

“I am getting it because the possible long term side effects of Corona are appalling. Additionally, I view it as my civic duty to get it and protect others,” Erickson said.

David Keesler, a freshman majoring in General Health Studies has already received both doses of the vaccine.

“I’m getting it because I don’t see it as a bad thing. I think the benefits of being vaccinated and doing my part outweigh the possible side effects,” Keesler said.

As the vaccine is new, some people may be skeptical or cautious. Though, the CDC has stated

J’Mia Orr is a freshman majoring in Communications. She says she may get vaccinated, but the timing isn’t right yet.

“My family wants me to. I would eventually, but I feel it’s too soon though,” Orr said.

Deja Moulden is a senior majoring in Elementary Education. She hasn’t quite made up her mind on the vaccine.

“I still want to do more research on it,” Moulden said.

Maya Williams who is a freshman majoring in Liberal Arts is not planning to get the vaccine any time soon.

“I don’t trust it,” Williams said.

The CDC has stated that all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19 as seen in clinical trial settings.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that even if you are fully vaccinated, for the foreseeable future we must continue wearing masks, physically distancing and avoiding crowds.

“Being vaccinated does not mean that we can throw caution to the wind and put ourselves and others at risk,” WHO stated on their website.

Students who would like to get vaccinated may sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4daea628a5f4c43-first.

The APSU vaccination site is located at a drive-thru site behind the Ard Building, and individuals registered to receive a vaccination must enter lot 11 by traveling east on Main Street. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from University Avenue.