Construction efforts being made on APSU’s baseball stadium, Wednesday, March 15. Lucas Bales

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Those that were still on campus at Austin Peay State University on Friday, March 3, undoubtedly witnessed the terrible weather conditions that hit the area.

On that day, the last day of school before Spring Break, Clarksville was one of many areas put under tornado warnings. Thankfully, the tornados themselves missed Clarksville.

However, APSU was still hit by multiple storms throughout the day and early Saturday, March 4.

These storms still managed to impart their own fair share of damage to the area, downing numerous trees and powerlines throughout Montgomery County and the rest of West Tennessee.

As for Austin Peay, most of the damage was in terms of power outages starting that Friday and lasting through the following Sunday.

Other parts of campus, notably the baseball field, took lots of physical damage.

The corner of the newly finished baseball fencing found itself torn apart and in major need of repair from the storms.

This damage resulted in numerous baseball games being moved to different locations while plans were made to fix the fencing.

Repairs began this past Sunday (March 12) and the fence was officially back up as of Thursday (March 16).

Athletics plans on using old baseball matts attached to the new fencing before opening the stadium back up for games.

This is expected to be up in time for the Governor’s weekend games against fellow ASUN team, North Florida.