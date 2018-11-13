Tools to Succeed After Graduation

As December graduation looms closer, students begin prepping for the big day.

Students search for photographers and create creative designs for their caps.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of graduation day, students find themselves looking for jobs and the next steps in their careers.

Through the Office of Career Services, students can find resume help, interview help and job search aids.

Career Services offers an entire page of resume templates and tips.

East sits with students and critiques their resumes to help them best highlight their goals and achievements.

She also helps students choose the best resume format to use based on the individual reasons for getting their resumes.

Through the Office of Career Services, students also can access interview tips and techniques.

The page offers seven different links for interviewing tips and three links for tips for networking.

Under the interviewing umbrella, the links are Interview Tips, How to Answer the Toughest Question: Tell Me About Yourself with an accompanying video, Star Method Handout, Interview Dos and Don’ts, Skype Interview Tips, How to Ace a Phone Interview, Ready Prep Interview and Dress for Success.

Under the networking umbrella, the links are Build a Professional LinkedIn Profile, LinkedIn Etiquette Guide for Students and Recent Grads and LinkedIn Salary.

In addition to resume and interview help, Career Services offers the Jobs4Govs tool.

Jobs4Govs serves as a job bank exclusively for APSU students.

Businesses and companies who post jobs on the tool specifically look for current students and graduated APSU students.

Jobs4Govs helps to create connections between APSU students and graduates.

Students simply sign up by uploading their resumes and logging in with their student email.

Students will get their password sent to their APSU email.

Students can access the Jobs4Govs website, the resume templates, interview tips and contact information for the Career Services staff through the Office of Career Services website.