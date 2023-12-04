APSU Students dance at the Constellations Ball hosted by the Govs Programming Council, Friday, December 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. in the MUC Ballroom. Photo by Ralph Acosta | THE ALL STATE

Friday, December 1, the Govs Programming Council at Austin Peay State University hosted The Constellations Ball from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The GPC invited all APSU students to come in their best masquerade attire, and even offered a red-carpet entrance to debut their looks.

The MUC Ballroom was decorated with constellation themed tables, balloons, and flashy lights.

Near the entrance of the ball was a photobooth section where students could take pictures in front of a backdrop with their friends, with the option to print their pictures afterward to remember the night.

The night kicked off with ballroom dancing lessons from instructor Patricia Lefler from The Ballroom of Nashville, who taught students how to perform several dances with each student switching partners every few minutes for a better group bonding experience.

Following the lessons, a DJ opened the dancefloor up for everyone to come together, make song requests and have a great time dancing to some of their favorite songs and all of the classics.

When needing a break from the dancefloor, students could also go down the hall for special food and refreshments.

Alexis Branson, an APSU education major, said she would definitely come to another night like this, with the most memorable parts of the night being, “The dancing for sure and the photobooth. It was really fun.”