Like any year, people don’t just watch the Super Bowl because they are fans of football. Some people love Taylor Swift. Some people love the commercials. Some are there for the sport. Regardless of why people are watching the big game, the Super Bowl has reigned as the most-watched sporting event in the country for quite a while. It’s now one of the most broadcasted media in the United States, too, beating every TV show on air. Because of this, it is no surprise that companies pay big bucks to buy advertising slots for the event. Media companies are no exception, and movie trailers are some of the most anticipated every year.

This year the trailer slots appear to be dominated by Disney, Paramount, and Universal. Warner Bros., Sony, Netflix, and Amazon are not expected to show trailers at the event.

Moana 2

‘Moana 2’ will follow the titular character in the sequel to the 2016 Disney film, as well as her demigod accomplice, Maui. The cast from the first movie is expected to return. As of now, little is known about the plot, but a teaser trailer was released on February 8. An official trailer is expected soon, and the Super Bowl would be the most logical release for that trailer. The film will be is slated to release on November 27.

Inside Out 2

In a similar vein, Disney and Pixar will be releasing a sequel to 2015’s ‘Inside Out,’ which explored a young girl’s emotions (Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust) as characters living within the girl’s head as she dealt with moving to San Francisco. While little is known about the plot to this sequel, the cast is expected to return as well as new characters, including the emotion Anxiety, who turns things upside down for the other emotions. ‘Inside Out 2’ comes out June 14.

Deadpool 3

Another highly anticipated sequel is ‘Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3′. This is the first ‘Deadpool’ movie to be considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the Disney-Fox merger, and Hugh Jackman is returning as his iteration of Wolverine from the ‘X-Men’ movies. The plot is expected to deal with the ramifications of the multiverse and Deadpool’s fourth-wall-breaking antics are likely to address the merger in-universe. Deadpool’s next adventure is releasing July 26.

A Quiet Place: Day One

John Krasinski’s popular ‘Quiet Place’ franchise is also returning to theaters in the form of a prequel, ‘A Quiet Place: Day One.’ The upcoming prequel will release June 28, and is following new characters and settings in the franchise as it explores the origins of the aliens from the first two ‘Quiet Place’ movies.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Releasing on May 10, the ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ will be the latest entry into its respective franchise, which started in 1968 and was rebooted in 2011. This film will explore society long after the original Caesar reigned as a young ape begins questioning his history and the apes’ relationship with humankind.

Kung Fu Panda 4

After almost ten years, DreamWork Animation’s ‘Kung Fu Panda’ franchise returns to the big screen on March 8. This time, the Furious Five are expected to take a backseat as Po teams with a new heroine, as he faces a new villain, his past, and the responsibility of picking a new Dragon Warrior to teach.

IF

A second film hinging on Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski is IF, also called ‘Imaginary Friends’ in some marketing. This family comedy film will tell the story of a young girl who suddenly becomes able to see everyone else’s imaginary friends, and who must bring them back to the memory of their kids. ‘IF’ is releasing on May 17.

Bob Marley: One Love

Unlike the other films on this list, ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ is based on a true story. It will be telling the story of the famous Jamaican singer and songwriter, the adversity he faced, and his journey to becoming the biggest Reggae musician in the world. It is releasing on February 14.

Wicked Part 1

‘Wicked Part 1,’ or simply ‘Wicked’ is another interesting movie that is expected to show a trailer during the Super Bowl. ‘Wicked’ is based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which was in turn based on the 1900 novel ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.’ The first part will be releasing on November 27, competing in the box office against ‘Moana 2.’

The Fall Guy

‘The Fall Guy’ is based on a relatively-unknown 1981 television series of the name. Starring Ryan Gosling, the film will tell the story of a former stuntman when his ex-girlfriend brings him into the mysterious disappearance of her movie’s star, which in turn begins to unveil a much more dangerous conspiracy. ‘The Fall Guy’ is slated to come out on May 3.

Twisters

Following the trend of many other 2024 films, ‘Twisters’ is another sequel, following 1996’s ‘Twister’. That movie focused on a pair of storm chasers that become caught in the titular tornado while testing experimental weather systems. ‘Twisters’ is expected to follow a similar plot when it releases on July 19.