Community Engagement and Sustainability Center and SOS Food Pantry, located at 322 Home Ave. Photo provided by APSU.

Austin Peay State University’s SOS Food Pantry is operating on an extended schedule this week to support any students, faculty or staff that were impacted by Saturday’s tornado.

The SOS Food Pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Private appointments can be made for visits after 4 p.m. The Food Pantry is located at 322 Home Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Community Engagement and Sustainability is also distributing emergency assistance through the Govs Give Back Fund. All APSU students, faculty and staff are eligible and can apply for this emergency assistance.

For more information about the SOS Food Pantry, call 931-221-6120 or email sos@apsu.edu. For more information about emergency funds, contact Alexandra Wills at willsa@apsu.edu.



If you wish to donate to either of these organizations, you may stop by the SOS Food Pantry with donations or visit the Community Engagement and Sustainability website at https://www.apsu.edu/ces/ to sign up for volunteer opportunities.