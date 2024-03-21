Sigma Chi brings the community together for the upcoming Easter holiday with their annual Easter Egg Hunt. Graphic provided by APSU’s Sigma Chi Fraternity.

On Saturday March 30, Austin Peay State University’s Sigma Chi will host their 17th annual Easter Egg Hunt event.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. in the Browning Lawn and is open to all friends and family in the APSU and Clarksville community to bring their children and join in on the Easter fun.

“One of our favorite parts about hosting the event is the thought that we are helping to service the community, even with something as little as an Easter Egg Hunt,” said Sigma Chi Vice President Coltyn Stansberry.

Not only will there be an egg hunt, there will also be fun prizes, treats, face painting activities and even a special appearance from the Easter Bunny for the children to meet and take pictures with (though of course there is no age too old for a picture with the Easter Bunny.)

“It is nice to see the kids light up when they are running around and looking for the eggs. It’s especially fun when they realize that they have won some sort of special prize aside from all of their candy,” said Stansberry.

The chapter hopes to spread more awareness for events like these so that more people will get the opportunity to attend and take part in serving and bringing joy to the community.