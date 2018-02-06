SGA votes to increase student fees by $23

SGA voted to increase student fees for the Foy Fitness Center and for Ard Health and Counseling Services and swore in four new senators during their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 31 meeting.

Jason Wills, Assistant Director of the Foy Fitness Center, proposed a $15 increase from making the current fee of $60 raise to $75.

“This would contribute to the costs that are associated with properly operating University Recreation, which includes Foy Fitness and Recreation Center, the Pool, the Intramural field and the programs which the department supports,” Wills said.

The fee will combat the current lack of funding for student recreation and help offer more activities for students. The area needing the funds would be the payroll and replacement account.

“The most signification area which will benefit from this increase are the budgets for Student Payroll, Programing and Operations and Repair and Replacement account,” Wills said. “These will allow University Recreation to attempt to be accommodating to the students’ needs and return to increased operating hours and programing as well as allow for growth as the student population grows.”

Dr. Jeff Rutter, Director of the Ard Health and Counseling Services, also proposed an $8 fee increase for health services which would make fees $83.

This fee would assist with daily operations and help to bring the Ard Building out of debt. They have been in the red for three years.

The increase has already been through SGA and Student Senate and it will go in front of the administration, then the APSU Board of Trustees.

If the increase is passed through all channels, it will not take effect until July 1, next fiscal year.

President Frank Burns reported on APSU’s sustainability committee meeting. There has been 63,000 allocated to a bike rack on campus that will hold 10 bikes and will be free for the first hour. The committee is still looking for a location to place the rack.

SGA is held at 5 p.m. every Wednesday in MUC 305.